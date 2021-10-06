For a while after that, Trump was muted on the subject. His social media was cut off (out of concern about what he might foment), and he gave relatively few interviews. But slowly the volume increased, in part thanks to the investigation aimed at clarifying the scope of what occurred on Jan. 6 and in part as his allies in conservative media worked to soften the sharp edges of the day’s violence. Republicans are now less likely to think that those who participated in the riot should be punished than they were in January. And so Trump’s rhetoric about the day has reached an inevitable inversion of reality.
“We did nothing wrong,” he said in an interview with a sympathetic website. “They did something wrong” — referring to Democrats. “The insurrection took place on November 3. That was the insurrection, when they rigged the election, the big insurrection, the real insurrection, really the crime of the century.”
This is garbage that barely deserves consideration in the real world. (Even the interviewer felt compelled to say that Trump’s claims about Nov. 3 were about “rules changes made by states” — a bit of sophistry that’s become a refuge for those interested in appealing to Trump’s base while retaining some plausibility.) But it is nonetheless a new benchmark in Trump’s post-election rhetoric. It’s been clear ever since Jan. 6 that he felt this way, that he saw the rioters as allies and the voters as opponents, but he hasn’t before been so explicit in inverting the timeline. In Trump’s history book, the crime was an imaginary one committed in November and the moment of justice the one that occurred Jan. 6.
This is obviously dangerous — but particularly because his political position has only strengthened since the riot and because his base still largely agrees with his version of history.
Pew Research Center polling released Wednesday shows that the percentage of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents who think Trump should remain a major political figure nationally has grown since late January. At that point, his approval among Republicans had been damaged by the events of Jan. 6. But months of rehabilitation by his allies have had the intended effect. Now, two-thirds of Republicans and leaners think he should continue to have a major role, including three-quarters of conservatives and even a majority of moderate Republicans.
Meanwhile, there’s been no shift away from the false belief that Biden’s 2020 win wasn’t legitimate. In January, two-thirds of Republicans told pollsters from YouGov that they thought Biden was illegitimate; nearly three-quarters do now. Despite the utter lack of evidence of any rampant fraud and the complete failure of any effort to prove that states expanded voting in an unlawful or unacceptable way, there’s been no decrease in the party base’s belief that something, somehow led Biden to the presidency unfairly.
What’s more, nearly a quarter of Republicans told YouGov that they think it’s at least somewhat likely that Trump will somehow be reinstated as president this year, a shift that wouldn’t even be possible if the existence of rampant fraud had been proved, which, again, it hasn’t.
All of this sits alongside other indicators that Trump and his approach to the election are percolating through the Republican Party establishment. Republicans seeking secretary of state positions in a number of states have actively promoted Trump’s false claims about fraud, raising the specter of elections being run by people willing to subvert their results. In Virginia, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin, has called for election machines to be “audited,” a seemingly mundane request that is obviously rooted in his efforts to excite the Republican base before Election Day by winking at prominent conspiracy theories. Activists spurred by Trump’s false claims have been elected to scores of low-level positions within the party, giving them an added voice in its future.
It’s no more clear whether Trump actually believes Nov. 3 was an “insurrection” than it is whether he believes any of the myriad other false things he says. But it has the effect of both diminishing the Capitol riot and amplifying the sense of his being wronged that is such a balm to his ego. It uses the effort to learn more about the Capitol riot against reality, providing a pathway for his base to pivot from anger at the investigation to anger at the election.
And as this has happened, month after month, Trump’s political position remains solid.