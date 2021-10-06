For a while after that, Trump was muted on the subject. His social media was cut off (out of concern about what he might foment), and he gave relatively few interviews. But slowly the volume increased, in part thanks to the investigation aimed at clarifying the scope of what occurred on Jan. 6 and in part as his allies in conservative media worked to soften the sharp edges of the day’s violence. Republicans are now less likely to think that those who participated in the riot should be punished than they were in January. And so Trump’s rhetoric about the day has reached an inevitable inversion of reality.