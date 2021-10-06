It’s also just stupid. There has been an increase in immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, but the Biden administration has been energetic in quickly deporting new arrivals — to the consternation of his base. Fox News’s efforts to portray Biden as having “welcomed” new immigrants is refitted into an argument that he wants them to enter the country and become citizens, an argument belied by the actual data on what happens when those migrants arrive at the border. But Carlson then takes that and reworks it into a dog whistle about a changing America.