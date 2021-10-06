Will the Facebook whistleblower’s testimony awaken Congress from its slumber?
Will this time be any different? Lawmakers heard that question over and over after the Senate’s hearing on Tuesday with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.
Congress has held dozens of hearings with or about tech giants like Facebook in recent years, frequently hauling in top executives and their critics to testify. Yet despite all of the fist-pounding from the congressional dais about Silicon Valley’s alleged abuses, lawmakers have passed little-to-no legislation aimed at cracking down on the tech industry’s misdeeds.
But in a resounding show of conviction, a slew of senators said Tuesday they believe the session will mark a major turning point for efforts to rein in Big Tech on Capitol Hill.
“I think the time has come for action, and I think you are the catalyst for that action,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said to Haugen during the hearing.
You could be forgiven for not taking lawmakers at their word. For years, Democrats and Republicans alike have promised that the moment for Congress to get tough and set new regulations for Facebook and other tech giants had finally arrived — to no avail.
But senators were as fired up and focused as they’ve been at any tech hearing in recent memory Tuesday. Maybe, just maybe, that could finally spell trouble for Silicon Valley.
“There’s always reason for skepticism about Congress acting on any issue, but there are times when the dynamic is so powerful that something actually is done,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who convened the hearing, told reporters afterward. “I think this issue may be one where the power, bipartisan outrage and support really enables us to cross the finish line.”
Here are some of our other takeaways from the blockbuster hearing:
Haugen has ideas for how Congress can regulate Facebook
Haugen didn’t just bring troves of Facebook’s internal research to lawmakers on Capitol Hill — she came with ideas for how they can regulate the company, too.
While Haugen said she’s against breaking up the company, she voiced support for some other sweeping reforms, including revamping the tech industry’s prized liability shield, Section 230.
The decades-old law, which shields digital platforms from lawsuits over the content their users post, has come under mounting scrutiny in Washington.
Haugen said she would “strongly encourage” Congress to reform the law and suggested removing the legal protections when companies algorithmically amplify content.
“Facebook should not get a free pass on choices it makes to prioritize growth and virality and reactiveness over public safety,” she said.
Haugen also floated creating a “dedicated oversight body” in the federal government to oversee the tech industry, potentially a new regulator. And she said she supported creating requirements for what research or internal information companies must share with the public.
Haugen’s tour through Congress may just be beginning
Haugen could soon be returning to a screen near you.
Several lawmakers expressed a desire Tuesday to hear more from Haugen on the array of issues she’s brought to light with her disclosures, which could tee up a slew of congressional briefings and potentially more hearings.
Blumenthal said he spoke to Haugen privately after the hearing, and that she has offered to be cooperative on any of the topics discussed at the session with members of the committee.
“I think she’s going to be an important force for reform in a number of different areas,” he said.
The feeling is shared in the House. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who chairs the House Intelligence Committee and is a member of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, said he also wants to hear Haugen’s perspective on the violence at the Capitol.
“According to this Facebook whistleblower, shutting down the civic integrity team and turning off election misinformation tools contributed to the Jan 6 insurrection,” Schiff tweeted Monday. “The Select Committee will need to hear from her, and get internal info from Facebook to flesh out their role.”
Senators are gearing up for a battle over documents and testimony
Several key senators agreed on what steps they think the panel should take next: They want to hear directly from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and they want to get their hands on more of the social network’s internal research, whether the company complies or not.
Blumenthal told reporters that Zuckerberg “should appear” before the panel.
“If he is in any way in disagreement with anything that has been said here, he’s the one that ought to come forward, he’s the one that’s in charge,” he said.
And as I reported, a bipartisan group of senators including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Klobuchar told The Washington Post they support issuing subpoenas to Facebook to obtain the full research and data sets behind Haugen’s disclosures.
“One hundred percent, we should get every bit of information from Facebook,” Markey said when I asked him about the prospect. “It should be a bipartisan subpoena from this committee that ensures that all the documentation is out for the public to see.”
Facebook is doubling down — no, tripling down on its counteroffensive
Lena Pietsch, Facebook’s director of communications, minimized Haugen’s background at the company in responding to her allegations, noting that the former Facebook employee “worked for less than two years” at the company and that she “testified six times to not working on the subject matter in question” — kids' safety.
Blumenthal took umbrage at the remarks in a news conference, calling Facebook’s statements “defensive and demeaning.”
Monika Bickert, Facebook’s vice president for content policy, referred to the internal research leaked by Haugen as “stolen documents” during an appearance on CNN after the hearing. And Zuckerberg sharply pushed back on the whistleblower's claims in an email to staff he shared publicly.
The company also reiterated its long-standing calls for Congress to pass new Internet regulations. But lawmakers in the past have rebuffed some of the legislation Facebook has rallied behind, accusing the tech giant of only backing proposals that would help entrench its power.
Biden’s pick to be the Justice Department’s antitrust chief faces Congress today
Jonathan Kanter will face the Senate Judiciary Committee today. He’ll be introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who plans to urge her Democratic and Republican colleagues to support Kanter’s nomination, according to prepared remarks shared with The Technology 202.
“Vigorous antitrust enforcement is a bipartisan priority. American consumers, workers, and businesses deserve the benefits of free and fair competition,” Klobuchar is slated to say. “And that means we need antitrust enforcers who can get the job done. That is why we need Jonthan Kanter at the Antitrust Division.”
Kanter has long been known as an adversary to major technology companies like Apple and Google. He has represented Microsoft and companies like Google critic Yelp. That could be a subject of his confirmation hearing. Technology trade group NetChoice — whose members include Amazon, Facebook and Google — blasted Kanter’s nomination, arguing that Kanter’s experience calls into question his impartiality.
Senate Democrats urge Reddit to step up efforts to fight covid-19 misinformation
The trio of lawmakers — Sens. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) — expressed concern about the company’s recent acknowledgment that coronavirus “denial content” has been on the rise on the platform.
“We urge you to promote evidence-based health information and act swiftly to curb the spread of dangerous medical misinformation on your platform,” the lawmakers wrote.
They added, “It is unacceptable to sit on the sidelines during a global pandemic while harmful misinformation runs rampant on your platform.”
Reddit is the latest social media platform to face mounting scrutiny over its handling of medical misinformation during the covid-19 pandemic. Reddit spokesperson Cameron Njaa said the company has received the letter and intends to respond.
