Q: So Jeff Clark framed it as a choice he was giving you, to essentially either go along with the letter that you had previously rejected and sign it under your own name, or he will presumably take the President up on his offer to be installed in your place. Is that how you understood it?

ROSEN: Close to that. That he was saying that having done some due diligence as he requested, that he wasn’t satisfied that Rich Donoghue and I were on this, but that he still wasn’t sure what his answer would be on it. And he raised another thing that he might point to, that he might be able to say no [to the President], is if – that letter, if I reversed my position on the letter, which I was unwilling to do.