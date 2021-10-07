A Hyde fight threatens Democrats' Medicaid ambitions
The Hyde Amendment has been dogging Democrats.
Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said the long-standing policy — which bars using federal funds for abortions in most circumstances — must be included in a Medicaid proposal in the Democrats’ sweeping economic package.
Yet it's unclear whether excluding the ban would actually wind up allowing federal dollars to pay for abortions. Meanwhile, other Democrats who support Hyde aren’t drawing the same line in the sand.
The quick backstory:
- The Hyde Amendment has been tucked into congressional spending measures every year since the 1970s.
- Last month, a key House committee approved its health policy proposals for Biden’s social spending bill. That included a plan to create a new federal Medicaid-like program to cover roughly 2.2 million Americans, but it didn’t include the Hyde restrictions.
Manchin is one of just a few Democrats who still support the ban. The party included repealing Hyde in its platform in 2016 — the first major crack in a policy used for decades as somewhat of a truce between abortion supporters and opponents in order to keep the government running.
There are (possibly) three catches to Manchin’s position. His office declined to comment.
1. Annual congressional spending bills still include the Hyde Amendment, meaning it’s possible the restriction could still apply to a new Medicaid program. (As Politico’s Alice Miranda Ollstein noted yesterday.)
- For instance: Changes to Medicaid are usually made in the statute, yet the safety net program is subject to the annual appropriations process. That “provides an opportunity for Congress to place funding limitations on specified activities in Medicaid, such as the circumstances under which federal funds can be used to pay for abortions,” according to the Congressional Research Service.
- But: In July, House Democrats passed a package of spending bills without the Hyde language – a move that sparked a bitter fight with Republicans during the legislative crafting process.
2. The restriction may have a Byrd Rule problem. Democrats want to pass the economic package using a special legislative maneuver that bypasses GOP opposition — but the budget process, known as reconciliation, is subject to certain rules.
Back in 2017, Republicans wanted to restrict federal funds from going toward subsidized Obamacare insurance plans. But the Senate parliamentarian — a nonpartisan arbiter of those rules — said that likely wasn’t allowed.
3. It’s not yet clear Democrats will include a new federal Medicaid-like program in their massive bill. Some in the Senate have discussed a different temporary fix to extend coverage to poor adults, though negotiations are fluid, according to several people familiar with the negotiations who requested anonymity to describe the talks.
Where other Democrats stand
But Democrats may still wind up with a brutal intraparty fight over abortion rights, since the Senate can't afford a single Democratic defection and still pass the bill. The House can only afford to lose three.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said on CNN that she couldn’t vote for a bill that includes the Hyde Amendment. Even Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who has kept his powder dry on an array of health issues, told The Health 202 that he’s opposed to its inclusion.
Earlier this year, three Democratic senators — including Manchin — showcased support for the Hyde Amendment. But they’re not all ready to draw a red line on the massive social spending plan.
- Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.): “On that amendment, I’ve never used a litmus test. It’s something I support, but I never have been unwilling to vote for something based upon that.”
- Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.): “If the Hyde Amendment is in the appropriations bill, that generally should be enough. But if the reconciliation comes up with a new program and there's questions about it, I would like to clarify that the Hyde Amendment still applies.”
The policy isn't make or break for President Biden, who now opposes the ban after reversing his long-standing support for the restriction on the campaign trail.
“I want to get the bill passed,” Biden told reporters earlier this week when asked about the restriction. Would he sign it if the Hyde Amendment was included? “I'd sign it either way.”
Reproductive wars
A federal judge blocked enforcement of Texas’s abortion ban
U.S. District Judge Robert L. Pitman granted the Biden administration’s request to temporarily halt enforcement of a law that bars abortions in the state once cardiac activity has been detected, The Post’s Ann E. Marimow and Emily Wax-Thibodeaux report.
Since the law took effect Sept. 1, Pitman wrote, “women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution.”
What’s next: That clears a path to restore access to the procedure in the second-most populous state; one of the state’s largest abortion providers said clinics were already working to resume abortion services as soon as possible for those up to 18 weeks pregnant.
But more legal challenges are on the horizon: The order will almost certainly be appealed and could end up back before the Supreme Court.
On the Hill
Lawmakers to administration: Make insurance companies cover the full cost of contraception
First in The Health 202: Four House committee leaders say more needs to be done to ensure health plans are fully covering the cost of FDA-approved contraceptives.
In a letter to the federal health, labor and treasury departments, the lawmakers contend that some health plans are styming people from accessing contraceptives they are entitled to under the Affordable Care Act.
- For instance: They accuse health plans of denying coverage for brand-name contraceptives when there isn’t an equivalent generic, as well as putting in place onerous requirements that people try numerous forms of contraceptives before the plan will cover their desired method. The committees have received dozens of consumer reports about the issue.
The letter was signed by Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), Education and Labor Chairman Bobby Scott (D-Va.) and Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.).
Sanders lambasted Manchin over his opposition to the social spending bill
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt). has generally refused to comment at length about Manchin's objections to Biden’s proposed $3.5 trillion spending package.
“On Wednesday, the gloves came off,” The Post’s Seung Min Kim writes.
A split-screen: Sanders, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and a key architect of the budget bill, pressed Manchin to explain what exactly the West Virginia senator opposed in the spending plan. Just hours earlier, Manchin told reporters he “did not believe that we should turn our society into an entitlement society.”
Sanders rattled off rhetorical questions:
- Referencing the proposal to expand Medicare coverage for dental benefits and hearing aids, he asked: “Does Senator Manchin not believe that seniors are entitled to digest their food and that they’re not entitled to hear and see properly?”
- “Is protecting working families and cutting childhood poverty an entitlement?”
- “Does Senator Manchin believe we should be the only major country on Earth not to guarantee paid family and medical leave?”
Coronavirus
The White House announces $1 billion purchase of rapid, at-home coronavirus tests
The new investment is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to quadruple the number of tests available to Americans by December — and address ongoing shortages that experts argue have hampered the country’s ability to track coronavirus cases.
Public health experts say a move to expand testing is long overdue, The Post's Yasmeen Abutaleb and Dan Diamond report. Testing in the United States has lagged behind some European and Asian countries, where at-home tests are often far cheaper and more readily available. Some experts blame the FDA for not doing enough to quickly grant emergency authorization to more tests.
The FDA disputed that characterization, with a top official arguing that large purchasing agreements — like the one announced yesterday — have made the tests more accessible in other countries.
Meanwhile, the White House is trying to sell Americans on vaccine mandates.
Ahead of Biden's trip to Chicago today to tout the requirements, the White House released a report making the case that the mandates are working. For instance: The report says that requirements have boosted vaccination rates in many organizations to over 90 percent — an over 20 percentage point increase.
Ron Klain, White House chief of staff
Here's what else you need to know:
- Vaccines may have prevented 39,000 deaths among seniors in the first five months of 2021, according to a Department of Health and Human Services report.
- Some school districts are using their pandemic aid to build new football stadiums or renovate tracks — uses that critics say fall far afield from Congress’s intent when it passed $123 billion in relief money to help schools reopen and recover from the virus, The Associated Press’s Collin Binkley and Ryan J. Foley report.
- Two Moderna founders — and an investor — were added to Forbes' list of the richest Americans, The Post's Ellen Francis reports.
Medical missives
The WHO endorsed the world’s first malaria vaccine for children
The World Health Organization said the vaccine could help save tens of thousands of lives each year, even though it is only partly effective. Findings from an ongoing pilot program of the vaccine in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi show it reduced severe malaria by 30 percent among vaccinated children, The Post's Paulina Firozi, Marisa Iati and Erin Cunningham report.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the vaccine will not replace the need to take other measures to combat malaria, like bed nets. Still, he heralded the “historic moment” in the fight against malaria, which kills more than 400,000 people a year, including more than 260,000 African children under the age of 5.
