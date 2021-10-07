Biden will visit an Elk Grove Village, Ill., construction site for a project being built by Clayco, a company that is supportive of the vaccine and testing requirements, according to the White House. He will also meet with the chief executive of United Airlines, which has successfully increased its employee vaccination rate since enacting the first vaccine mandate for employees in the airline industry.
Biden advisers have long seen his handling of the pandemic and the economy as the chief driver of how Americans think about him. The resurgence of the virus, driven by the delta variant and the refusal of millions of people to get vaccinated, has coincided with a dip in Biden’s approval ratings in recent weeks. Immigration and the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan have also factored into that slide.
Although he was initially hesitant to embrace vaccine mandates, the shift has proven popular, giving Biden some hope of regaining approval from the public, his allies believe.
Vaccine mandates so far appear to be effective at increasing vaccination rates among the populations they are designed for.
More than 99 percent of employees at United Airlines got vaccinated, while an additional 2,000 have applied for religious or medical exemptions. Those workers whose religious exemptions are approved will be put on unpaid leave, the company said; those with approved medical exemptions will be put on medical leave.
New York state, which instituted one of the country’s strictest vaccine mandates for health-care workers, saw employee vaccination rates rise from the 70 to 80 percent range when the proposal was announced in August to more than 95 percent by the deadline last week. Hospitals in California saw similar results.
Biden’s visit to Chicago comes as Labor Department officials work quickly to draft and implement an emergency rule, on orders from the White House, that will require all private companies of 100 employees to require vaccines or regular testing. That rule would affect tens of millions of Americans.
The requirement is popular with the general population, with some 58 percent of the public in support, according to a recent Gallup poll. Many players in the business community have lined up in support of the effort as well, a contrast to the typical response to new workplace regulations, as the Delta variant has exposed how vulnerable the economy remains to the spread of the virus.
But the requirement is attracting fierce opposition from Republican state officials, as misinformation about the vaccine has proliferated online and helped create a robust base of anti-vaccine sentiment on the right. Some 24 attorneys general in Republican states sent the White House a letter in September threatening legal action over the requirement, although many experts say that the requirement is well within the Department of Labor’s legal bounds.
Biden’s calls for mandates also appear to be earning back some support from the public at large. In the Virginia governor’s race, the year’s marquee election, Democrat Terry McAuliffe is touting mandates and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin’s opposition to them.