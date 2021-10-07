But 12 years after irate voters heckled Democratic lawmakers at town halls from Michigan to Florida, the anger wasn’t there.
“We talked about the infrastructure bill,” Stupak said in an interview. “They all want a bipartisan one. There were some concerns about the cost [of Democrats’ reconciliation bill]. But all they wanted to talk about was mask mandates.”
“If I would’ve gone to this meeting in 2009,” he added, “they would’ve been in my ear extremely hard on the life issue” — ensuring the Affordable Care Act didn’t expand access to abortion.
With so much Democratic drama of late, it's hardly surprising we're hearing comparisons being drawn between this pivotal moment for President Biden's economic agenda and former president Barack Obama’s effort to secure passage of Obamacare.
But Stupak and two other former Democratic lawmakers who faced blowback over their Obamacare support told us the struggle to enact Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and $3.5 trillion social spending measure is actually pretty different.
Some of those differences are obvious. Democrats held commanding congressional majorities in 2009, with roughly 257 Democrats in the House and a filibuster-proof 60 votes in the Senate. Today, there are only 220 Democrats in the House and 50 in the Senate, counting Sens. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and Angus King (Maine), both independents who caucus with Democrats.
But a review of available polling shows one part of Biden’s agenda — the infrastructure bill — is for now more popular than the health-care overhaul was at the start of Obama's presidency.
A Fox News poll conducted in August found 62 percent of respondents behind an infrastructure package and 30 percent against it. Other surveys conducted around the same time reported similar results: 51 percent approved of the bill and 19 percent opposed it in an Economist/YouGov poll; 65 percent approved of the bill and 28 percent opposed it in a Quinnipiac University poll.
As one of Obama’s pollsters, Joel Benenson, put it in an interview on Wednesday: “Infrastructure is not unpopular ever.”
‘Terrible political price’
Obamacare, on the other hand, “was a losing issue for us for the next four elections: ’10, ’12, ’14, ’16,” said former Rep. Earl Pomeroy (D-N.D.), who was ousted in 2010 after voting for Obamacare. “We paid a terrible political price for it before it turned around. I just don’t see [the infrastructure and reconciliation bills] having that kind of negative downside politically.”
Despite the public warring, House Democrats are much more ideologically in sync than during the Obamacare fight, the result of a decade during which conservative and moderate lawmakers retired or lost reelection.
But the margins in both chambers are a lot tighter, making every lawmaker a potential swing vote.
There weren’t as many members “taking ironclad positions and running out and holding press conferences on them” in 2009, Pomeroy said. “We certainly had factions, but I don’t know that they were as sharply at odds publicly with each other as they are now.”
Infrastructure's popularity — there's been less polling on the reconciliation bill, which is still being negotiated — has led some Democrats to argue the party would be foolish not to vote for at least one big part of Biden's agenda.
“Voting for Obamacare was nothing like voting to support the Biden agenda,” former Rep. Tom Perriello (D-Va.), another swing-district congressman who lost his seat in 2010 after backing the ACA, wrote last week in a Post op-ed.
Perriello told The Early that Democrats against reconciliation bill should be afraid of losing next year — but not in the general election. “Progressives can credibly threaten a primary for ‘no’ votes in a way that just wasn’t in the picture 10 years ago,” he said.
Democrats who oppose infrastructure and reconciliation, meanwhile, aren't any more likely to survive a potential Republican wave in the 2022 midterms than those who do, he argued.
“The idea that voting against the agenda somehow protects you is statistically false,” he said.
Maricopa County leaders to testify about election audit
Happening today: The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will probe the Republican-commissioned review of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County, Ariz. The hearing comes weeks after the review confirmed President Biden’s win over former president Donald Trump. Here’s what to watch:
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) is expected to slam the GOP-backed review during her opening statement: “Let’s be clear: The hyperpartisan audits pushed by Trump and his allies are not about fairness, election security, or the truth. They are instead designed to promote conspiracy theories and raise doubts about our elections.”
- “And the ultimate aim of these audits is even worse: to lay the groundwork for new laws that make it harder for Americans to cast their ballots, but easier for dishonest officials to overturn the results of elections they don’t like.”
Witness list: Jack Sellers and Bill Gates, members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, are expected to testify at today’s hearing. Sellers and Gates opposed the review and are expected to talk about the dangers of a partisan audit.
- Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett is also expected to testify. Bennett served as a liaison to Cyber Ninjas, the company hired to conduct the review.
- Missing from action, however, is Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan. Logan refused to participate in the hearing and has repeatedly flouted the committee’s requests for documents, the AZ Mirror’s Laura Olson reports.
At the White House
White House to release report advocating for vaccine requirements
Data dump: Ahead of Biden's visit to Chicago to promote the coronavirus vaccine, the White House is releasing a new report with new data showing how effective vaccine requirements are in raising vaccination rates.
TL;DR: "We are now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and after months of the vaccine being free and available to everyone 12 years and older in the country, the most effective way to drive up vaccination rates is through vaccination requirements," the report states.
According to the White House analysis: "Vaccination requirements have increased vaccination rates by 20+ percentage points to over 90% in many organizations. An analysis of health care systems, educational institutions, public-sector agencies, and private businesses shows that organizations with vaccination requirements have seen their vaccination rates increase by more than 20 percentage points and have routinely seen their share of fully vaccinated workers rise above 90%. That is substantially higher than broader working-age vaccination rates for Americans aged 18 to 64 where only 63% are fully vaccinated."
By the numbers: "More than 3,500 organizations have already stepped up to require vaccinations, and thousands more will require vaccinations in the weeks ahead. Vaccination requirements are in place at 25% of businesses, 40% of hospitals, and colleges and universities serving 37% of all graduate and undergraduate students," the report finds.
The Data
Virginia’s final redistricting frontier, visualized: Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission has three days to get its act together and present a new slate of voting maps, but disagreements over protecting minority voting rights “remains one of the toughest dividing lines left for the commission to overcome, one that could derail its efforts to reach consensus and send a proposal to the legislature for an up-or-down vote,” the Virginia Mercury’s Graham Moomaw reports.
The commission, which has eight Republicans and eight Democrats, hired two partisan consulting teams to draw up competing maps. But if the group succumbs to partisan squabbling, the responsibility will fall on the conservative-leaning state Supreme Court.
The Media
