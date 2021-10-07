I do recall [White House counsel] Pat Cipollone earlier saying “That letter,” meaning the draft letter to Georgia, “is a murder-suicide pact. And it will damage anyone and anything that it touches.”

And I remember some other specific comments along that line, but we kind of followed up on that saying, you know, “Do you want to be part of that?”

And so very deep into the conversation, the President, who was very frustrated, and he just shook his head and he said, “All right. We’re not going to do this.”

He looked at Jeff Clark and said, “I appreciate you being willing to do this. I appreciate you being willing to step up and take all the abuse, but the reality is it’s not worth the breakage. We’re going to have mass resignations. It’s going to be a disaster. You’re not going to be able to get this stuff done anyway, and the bureaucracy will eat you alive. So we’re not going to do this.”