Carlson is an old hand at this. Since President Biden took office, he’s been claiming that the government is trying to accuse Trump supporters of being domestic terrorists. The evidentiary chain for the claim goes like this: Trump-supporting rioters attacked police on Jan. 6, Biden said he would focus on the extremism that played a role in that attack ergo Biden wants to target Trump supporters. It’s a part of the broad effort to treat the Jan. 6 rioters as nothing more than average Joes out to enjoy a tour of the U.S. Capitol — and, more recently, to treat those arrested for their roles in the attack as political prisoners of a vindictive president.