But now imagine that you’re Trump, sitting in the Oval Office, leafing through this thick packet. Even if you wanted to treat the information skeptically, which Trump didn’t, where was the judicious voice to weigh in? He wasn’t going to hear skeptical assessments or learn how claims had been debunked by watching Fox News or from his aides. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tried to get the Justice Department to treat seriously an utterly ridiculous claim about interference in the election using “military satellites located in Pescara, Italy,” an odd location for a satellite. Nestled into that sheaf of documents was a letter from an Italian man identifying himself as “The Director,” in which he claims that these satellites were used to change votes. It is absolutely ludicrous to any observer with any real understanding of how elections work and who is not enmeshed in a world of conspiracy theories — qualifiers that do not apply to Trump.