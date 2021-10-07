The problem, obviously, is that all of this fraud-seeking has yielded precisely no evidence of rampant fraud in the election. It’s safe to say that, thanks to the combination of the Internet and the prominence of the claims in the national conversation, there has never been an election subjected to so much scrutiny as last year’s. But even with that, even with actual experts looking and even with amateurs digging in, nothing has turned up besides the equivalent of “well, if you look at these dots running along here, you can see how it sort of forms an L.”