This game was an experiment, as you might have guessed, but not one about the perceived social pressure of that timer. Instead, it was an experiment centered on the human predilection to find patterns in randomness. As you may have guessed, there was no letter hidden in the dots. It was just random dots. Maybe they sometimes formed something letter-like; maybe, in the manner of the aphorism about animals bashing away at typewriters, they formed an explicitly obvious letter. But that wasn’t intentional. The size and location of each dot was always random and nothing more. (If you know JavaScript, feel free to check for yourself.)