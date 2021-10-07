What had been avoided, Schumer said, was “a first-ever, Republican-manufactured default on the national debt.”
“Republicans played a dangerous and risky partisan game, and I am glad that their brinksmanship did not work,” Schumer added. “For the good of America’s families, for the good of our economy, Republicans must recognize in the future that they should approach fixing the debt limit in a bipartisan way.”
Schumer urged the Senate to adopt a long-term solution so that it would not have to go through the same situation every few months.
“The solution is for Republicans to either join us in raising the debt limit, or stay out of the way and let Democrats address the debt limit ourselves,” Schumer said. “Those are the two choices. And it’s very simple.”
Schumer’s remarks — making clear that he laid blame for the ordeal squarely at the feet of Republicans — received plenty of criticism from GOP senators, some of whom had helped advance the measure procedurally. (None of them ultimately supported the final measure, which passed on a 50-to-48 vote.)
But Schumer’s speech also rubbed one fellow Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the wrong way.
“I didn’t think it was appropriate at this time,” Manchin told CNN’s Manu Raju late Thursday as he left the Capitol. “I just think that basically what we’ve got to do is find a pathway forward, to make sure that we de-weaponize. We have to de-weaponize.”
Manchin, who had resisted Democrats’ calls to change the Senate’s filibuster rules in order to raise the debt ceiling without any Republican help at all, on Thursday accused “both sides” of “playing politics” on the matter.
“Both sides have been very guilty of this and the frustration was built up,” Manchin told Raju. “And I’m sure [Schumer’s] frustration was [high], but that was not a way to take it out. We just disagree. I’d have done it differently.”
Manchin did not elaborate when asked how the Senate would raise the debt ceiling come December if Republicans once again refused to cooperate.
The Republicans’ opposition had for weeks frustrated Schumer and his fellow Democrats, who repeatedly pointed out that the debt ceiling covered past spending, including bipartisan initiatives to respond to the coronavirus pandemic enacted last year. But the entreaties failed to loosen the GOP blockade until Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) offered a roughly two-month extension after meeting with his conference Wednesday.
Tony Romm contributed to this report.