Another round of subpoenas was issued by the committee Thursday for organizers of the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot.
Trump’s legal team argues in the letter that records and testimony related to Jan. 6 are protected “from disclosure by the executive and other privileges, including among others the presidential communications, deliberative process, and attorney-client privileges.”
It remains to be seen whether the four aides ultimately cooperate with the committee; they did not respond to repeated requests for comment Thursday.
Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich claimed in a statement that the “outrageously broad records request … lacks both legal precedent and legislative merit.”
“Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of President Trump and his administration, but also on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation,” Budowich added.