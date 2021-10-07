There are a few factually incorrect or misleading aspects of the paragraph as written. The target of the FISA warrants, Carter Page, was not simply a “volunteer”; he was a foreign policy adviser announced as part of Trump’s team in March 2016 as the then-candidate sought to bolster his credibility on the subject. The target was also someone who had already been on the radar of law enforcement after a suspected Russian spy was recorded speaking about potentially recruiting Page as an agent. He also traveled to Moscow in July 2016, in the middle of the campaign, where he spoke briefly with a Russian official. In other words, he was a non-trivial member of Trump’s campaign team, one who emailed with senior campaign officials, and someone who was already viewed as a potential security risk. But regardless, he wasn’t with the campaign when the warrants were obtained; he had already resigned after scrutiny of his actions arose following initial news reports about the aforementioned research dossier.