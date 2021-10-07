Some of these cases have been lost to mists of history, though one default was recently the subject of an interesting book titled “American Default: The Untold Story of FDR, the Supreme Court, and the Battle over Gold.” It was written by Sebastian Edwards, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, who had become involved in litigation over Argentina’s default on its debt in 2001. Argentina argued to investors that its actions were rooted in the precedent set by the United States in the 1930s.