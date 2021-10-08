“Donald Trump makes things up all the time, and his comments on Joe Biden’s religious life are at best nonsensical,” Donnelly wrote. “This Sunday, Joe Biden as usual will be on his knees in Church praying for our nation, our people, and those who are most at risk. I and others around our country will be praying for Joe Biden and for God to give him the wisdom needed for the task ahead.”
Along with Biden’s intent to nominate Donnelly as ambassador to the Vatican, the White House also announced Friday several other forthcoming nominations: Mari Carmen Aponte for ambassador to Panama; Douglas T. Hickey for ambassador to Finland; George J. Tsunis for ambassador to Greece; and Bruce I. Turner as U.S. representative to the U.N. Conference on Disarmament, with the rank of ambassador during his tenure of service.
