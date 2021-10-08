The country got a glimpse of his argument yesterday when the White House released a report crediting vaccine requirements employers and some states largely implemented on their own with helping cut the rate of unvaccinated Americans by one-third. Then, in roughly 23-minute remarks outside of Chicago, Biden doubled down on the need for widespread employer mandates amid weeks of fierce GOP pushback.
“Look, I know that vaccination requirements are a tough medicine — unpopular with some, politics for others — but they're lifesaving,” he said. “They're game-changing for our country.”
Still waiting
The salesmanship comes as federal officials are working through how to structure upcoming rules around vaccine mandates, parsing through complex enforcement and implementation questions. Biden’s strategy to curtail the pandemic hinges on vaccinations — and mandates are his initiative of last resort.
Jeff Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator
It's been a month
Four weeks ago, Biden unveiled his most aggressive actions yet on vaccinations, detailing plans to use the full force of the federal government to mandate shots.
- Businesses with 100 or more employees will have to require coronavirus vaccines or subject workers to weekly coronavirus tests — a move the White House projects will affect more than 80 million workers.
- Most health facilities will need to vaccinate their workforces, an effort the administration estimates will apply to roughly 50,000 medical providers.
- Biden officials had already announced a plan to require nursing home staff to get the shots in a bid to boost the 67 percent national vaccination rate per facility among workers.
But those three federal mandates have not yet begun, though a slew of employers have forged ahead with their own. The administration’s effort centers around rulemaking from two key agencies:
- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is relying on little-used emergency powers to require shots for businesses. Biden said yesterday those rules would come “shortly,” though administration officials have been reticent to outline a timetable. A Department of Labor spokesperson said in the coming weeks.
- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is writing the rules for health facilities and nursing homes, and anticipates issuing them in mid-to-late October, an agency spokesperson said.
‘Pins and needles’
Federal officials haven’t tipped their hand on what the requirements could look like — par for the course for the rulemaking process.
- “Many business groups have largely praised the White House for its aggressive stance on the pandemic but in recent weeks have pushed for more clarity about how the vaccine requirement will work,” The Post’s Eli Rosenberg writes.
The questions range from how employers should verify a worker is vaccinated to who will foot the bill for frequent testing. One senior health care leader, who requested anonymity to describe a private conversation, said they’d asked the administration about narrowing the religious exemptions, but that it seemed like a tall order.
“I think we're all sort of sitting on pins and needles waiting for the details to come out,” said David Grabowski, a Harvard professor who studies the long-term care industry.
The Coalition for Workplace Safety has urged OSHA to get input from stakeholders on the upcoming rule, but to no avail.
- A Labor Department spokesperson countered that the legal structure around the agency’s emergency rulemaking power doesn’t allow a notice-and-comment period until after the regulation is issued.
- “We have a lot of questions. We are really disappointed that they are not receiving some sort of public input,” said Edwin Egee, the National Retail Federation’s vice president of government relations and workforce development.
Meanwhile, administration officials know they have to write rules that can withstand legal scrutiny. Republican attorneys general in at least 24 states are ready to pounce, arguing the plan doesn’t meet the strict criteria of OSHA’s emergency rulemaking.
Coronavirus
Pfizer asks the FDA to authorize its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11
An estimated 28 million children would be eligible for the vaccine if regulators grant it emergency authorization, The Post’s Ben Guarino reports. The delta variant and a return to school have driven a surge in cases, and many parents and pediatricians are anxiously awaiting a go ahead from regulators.
Pfizer and BioNTech submitted initial data last month for a regimen of two 10-microgram doses for young children — one third the dose given to older patients.
Dates to watch: An FDA advisory committee is scheduled to meet Oct. 26 to discuss the pediatric vaccine. Officials have said approval could come any time between Halloween and Thanksgiving.
What about even younger kids? Pfizer and BioNTech expect to have safety data on kids ages 2 to 4 this fall, and soon after data on kids ages six months to 2 years old. Shots for the youngest children will likely be authorized in 2022.
Purchases of coronavirus-detecting tests surged in and around Wuhan, China, earlier in 2019
Months before the first case of covid-19 was reported in Wuhan, there was a marked upswing in purchases of PCR tests in the province, the financial newspaper Nikkei reports. According to the Australia-based cybersecurity company Internet 2.0, spending nearly doubled on the tests in 2019 compared with a year earlier.
- “Orders doubled from universities, jumped fivefold from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and surged tenfold from animal testing bureaus,” Masaya Kato writes. “Purchases rose sharply from July through October as well, in particular from the Wuhan University of Science and Technology. The institution spent 8.92 million yuan on PCR tests in 2019, about eight times its total for the previous year.”
While PCR tests have uses beyond coronavirus testing, the report alleges the uptick could signal awareness of a new disease spreading in and around Wuhan. “We believe the increased spending in May suggests this as the earliest start date for possible infection,” the report said.
“The report casts further doubt on China's official line about the origins of the virus, a topic that has fueled tensions between Beijing and Washington,” Kato writes. “China's Foreign Ministry has disputed the report's findings.”
Daybook
Here's what else you need to know today:
- Moderna will build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Africa, but it will do little to solve the immediate problem of vaccine shortages. The factory is expected to take two to four years to build.
- Meanwhile, the company is facing pressure from the Biden administration to do more to ramp up production and increase global supply, The Post's Carolyn Y. Johnson and Tyler Pager report.
- A new study estimates 140,000 children have experienced the death of a primary caregiver due to covid or other causes related to the pandemic, The Post's Ariana Eunjung Cha reports.
- The Senate voted to lift the debt ceiling to pay for programs like Medicare, putting on hold a battle over government borrowing until December.
Reproductive wars
Providers are reluctant to defy Texas’s abortion ban, despite a court ruling blocking it
U.S. District Judge Robert L. Pitman on Wednesday issued an order blocking the state’s recent abortion law, which effectively bans abortions as early as six weeks. But while some abortion providers resumed offering the procedure, many said they would not do so until the legal issues around the ban are resolved, our Post colleagues report.
At issue: The Texas law allows private citizens to sue doctors and others who facilitate abortions after cardiac activity is detected in the womb, the point at which pregnant woman are typically told their fetus has a heartbeat. It also states those who facilitate abortions can be sued up to four years after the procedure. Providers are in a legal limbo and many remain concerned about being sued in the future.
What’s next: Texas has said it will appeal Pitman’s injunction to the conservative-leaning U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.
Pending Medicaid legislation may not be subject to Hyde restrictions after all
In yesterday’s Health 202, we wrote that since congressional spending bills still include the Hyde amendment, it’s possible the restrictions on federal funding for abortions could still apply to a new federal Medicaid program being weighed by congressional Democrats for their social spending bill.
It’s not yet clear what a final package would look like. However, the Energy and Commerce Committee — which advanced a Medicaid proposal — does not believe Hyde restrictions under current law would apply to the new Medicaid program, according to a committee spokesperson. That's because as the legislation is currently written, the new Medicaid program would not be subject to annual appropriations, but rather contain its own appropriations.
Agency alert
Movers and shakers
Health Secretary Xavier Becerra swore in Melanie Anne Egorin as assistant secretary for legislation, She’ll serve as the primary link between the federal department and the Hill at a crucial time, as lawmakers grapple with passing legislation creating new health care programs. Egorin previously served as a tax staffer to the House Ways and Means Committee and as deputy staff director to the health subcommittee.
Speculation is growing about who will take over NIH
Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes of Health, is stepping down at the end of the year — and the search is on to find his replacement. Stat’s Lev Facher writes that Biden’s science adviser Eric Lander is expected to have an outsized role in choosing the next director.
Lev broke down some of the possible names. They include:
- Laurie Glimcher, the CEO of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Jennifer Doudna, the biochemist who won a Nobel Prize for her research on the gene-editing technology CRISPR. (Her selection would present an interesting twist: Her employer has been engaged in a contentious dispute with Lander over CRISPR patents).
- Levi Garraway, an oncologist with ties to the Broad Institute, a biomedical research center founded by Lander
- Sue Desmond-Hellmann, the former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Quote of the week
We have dueling quotes of the week from Wednesday's dueling press conferences.
Sugar rush
