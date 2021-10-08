Shifman, who started last month as president of the Democracy Alliance, an influential group of Democratic donors, chatted with us about how she convinces donors to shell out $200,000 a year, whether it's appropriate to chase a senator into a bathroom and her favorite Republican to order pizza with. (Answers have been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)
The Early: In one sentence, what do you actually do all day in your job?
Shifman: I build relationships, resources and power with a growing movement of people who share progressive values and who care deeply about defending our democracy and ensuring it works for everyone.
The Early: Finish this sentence: The worst thing about Washington is _______.
Shifman: Mosquitoes.
The Early: How many hours of sleep do you get a night?
Shifman: Six to eight depending on the day of the week.
The Early: What was the last book you finished? (Be honest!) And what are you reading now?
Shifman: I recently finished “The Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee, which is one of the most important and illuminating books I have ever read. Today I received a copy of Dr. Keisha N. Blain’s "Until I Am Free," a new book about Fannie Lou Hamer and the enduring power and urgency of her vision. I can’t wait to dive in!
The Early: You run a group of Democratic donors who’ve committed to giving at least $200,000 a year to progressives causes. How do you recruit donors willing to shell out that much money?
Shifman: Our country faces a moment of existential danger and profound opportunity all at once, and the donors I’ve talked to understand this viscerally. We’re witnessing a sustained attack on our democracy from within, voting rights are being gutted in over a dozen states, teachers are being prevented from teaching the truth about our country’s history of racial injustice and oppression, Roe v. Wade is under attack and on the precipice of being overturned, and so much more. Yet we’ve also seen the greatest movements for equality and justice in generations. Two very different futures are before us.
The Early: In talking with the Democracy Alliance’s donors, what’s the one piece of President Biden’s agenda that they’re most fired up about? And which one are they least excited about?
Shifman: There’s so much to be excited about, but I’ve got three words for you: Build Back Better. At the same time, our donors know that building back better demands that we defend our democracy. That means fighting with everything we have for comprehensive voting rights reform and free and fair elections that reflect the will of every single American.
The Early: How much anxiety do you hear from donors about Democrats losing the House in the midterms? The Senate?
Shifman: It’s true the stakes are high! Progressive donors are fired up for midterm elections because they know we are facing an organized, activated right-wing, which is trying to rig the election rules in their favor, because they can’t win otherwise. But there is nothing like anxiety to propel action.
The Early: Describe your Sunday routine.
Shifman: Coffee followed by a walk with Marzipan, our 9-year-old dog. Then more coffee. My partner and I are training for a half-marathon, so Sundays are our long run days. Afternoons are usually spent with errands, calls with friends and family abroad and getting through a backlog of reading. Usually at night I fall asleep while trying to watch a movie — essentially every movie is a cliffhanger for me!
The Early: The Democracy Alliance has supported a wide array of groups, including Living United for Change in Arizona, which chased Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) into a bathroom at Arizona State University on Sunday. Do you think such tactics are appropriate?
Shifman: Our democracy depends on holding our elected officials accountable to the people they were elected to serve. Grassroots constituencies are demanding action and insisting that their voices, not just the voices of powerful lobbyists, are heard and that the president’s agenda is realized. LUCHA, and so many other organizations supported by the Democracy Alliance partners, are doing everything they can to save the democracy we have and ensure it works for all of us.
The Early: Who is your closest friend on the other side of the aisle?
Shifman: My brother Andy. He’s not a politician, but worth allying with for bipartisan family initiatives, such as the perfect pizza order.
The Early: What was your first political donation, and what led you to give?
Shifman: If my memory serves, it was 1988, while I was a first-year at the University of Michigan. I gave what I could to stop a ballot measure to deny public funding for abortion in Michigan. Unfortunately the measure passed and 25 years later the assaults on access to abortion continue to grow.
On the Hill
Senate passes short-term debt ceiling deal
They did it (for now). The Senate voted 50-48 to raise the country’s debt ceiling through December 3, averting financial catastrophe — for now, our colleague Tony Romm reports. The new legislation raises the country’s borrowing cap by $480 billion.
- Despite a new round of attacks from former president Donald Trump and his allies over the deal, Republicans joined Democrats to break a filibuster 61-38 and approve the debt limit extension.
- Yule be sorry: December will bring the same partisan wrangling and warfare that colored September — the new debt ceiling deadline is on the same day that funding for the federal government runs out. “That means Congress faces yet another deadline to stave off default and prevent a government shutdown, two urgent tasks that carry significant political and economic consequences in the case of failure,” Romm writes.
On K Street
Several partners resign from Mercury Public Affairs, file lawsuit
Breaking away: Several partners in the London and California offices of Mercury Public Affairs, the Washington lobbying and consulting firm, have resigned and are in the process of starting their own firm, according three people familiar with the matter.
The partners — including Kirill Goncharenko, the firm’s president and co-founder; Fabian Nuñez, a former California state Assembly speaker; and Morris Reid, a well-known lobbyist for foreign governments — left due to long-running disagreements with Omnicom Group, the firm’s corporate owner, according to Goncharenko and Nuñez’s resignation letters, which were obtained by The Post, and the people. They plan to bring more than 100 clients with them.
“Once a great company … [Omnicom] is now run by little men who care only about how small they can make the cubicle, how little they can pay their people, what they can get away with and how much they can pay themselves,” Goncharenko wrote in his letter.
Virtually the entire San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento and London offices — roughly 50 people — have resigned, including former democratic senator Barbara Boxer and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, according to the people familiar with the matter. Their departures were first reported on Thursday by the Los Angeles Times.
Goncharenko and Nuñez also filed suit against Mercury last week, alleging that Omnicom “has threatened to attempt to enforce unlawful non-competition agreements” to bar them from working in the industry and asking a California court to declare them invalid, according to a copy of the complaint.
Omnicom declined to comment.
“Mercury’s dozen remaining partners look forward to leading the continued growth oh the firm,” Kieran Mahoney, Mercury’s chief executive and Goncharekno’s co-founder, wrote in an email to The Post.
One of their criticisms: Omnicom wouldn't let Mercury sue the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, which advised Mercury nearly a decade ago that its lobbyists didn't need to register as foreign agents in their work on behalf of a European think tank.
The decision not to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act placed severe strain on the firm when special counsel Robert S. Mueller III started looking into its work as part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Paul Manafort and Rick Gates had arranged for the think tank to hire Mercury.)
After the Justice Department closed its investigation in 2019 without charging Mercury, the firm wanted to sue. “But when we raised the very logical act of suing them for both business and reputational damage, you wouldn't allow us to,” Nuñez wrote in his resignation letter.
Skadden didn't respond to a request for comment.
The Media
