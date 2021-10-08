Shifman: Our country faces a moment of existential danger and profound opportunity all at once, and the donors I’ve talked to understand this viscerally. We’re witnessing a sustained attack on our democracy from within, voting rights are being gutted in over a dozen states, teachers are being prevented from teaching the truth about our country’s history of racial injustice and oppression, Roe v. Wade is under attack and on the precipice of being overturned, and so much more. Yet we’ve also seen the greatest movements for equality and justice in generations. Two very different futures are before us.