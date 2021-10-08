Governments have regularly used the DNS to censor information or block access to unlawful content, such as pirated movies. The DNS is distributed in a hierarchical manner across many institutions and systems, but — like other aspects of the Internet’s underlying architecture — it also creates a concentration point for content control. Instead of directly taking down content, the DNS can be modified to simply redirect the request for that content elsewhere, such as a law enforcement message. For example, the U.S. government recently seized the domain names of sites linked to Iranian government propaganda. This political turn to the DNS reflects a broader trend of the politicization of infrastructure, exemplified by Amazon Web Services’ decision in January to take down the entire social media site Parler.