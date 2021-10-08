“But a smaller price tag will also mean big changes on the tax side as well because Democrats are unlikely to raise taxes by more than they need to defray the cost of their plans. … Raising $1.5 trillion or so in taxes, to cover [the new] spending, should not be a heavy lift for most Democrats — especially given the overlap between a recent proposal by [Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)] and a tax plan approved last month by the House Ways and Means Committee. Manchin wants to raise the corporate rate to 25 percent, which would generate around $400 billion (Ways and Means wants a 26.5 percent rate, which would produce about $540 billion).”