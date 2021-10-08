Increasingly intense threats against Secret Service protectees and the growing sophistication of the financial crimes the agency investigates coincided with previous budget cuts and hiring freezes. That might have contributed to the negative incidents that once damaged its reputation, as my colleague Carol Leonnig has reported and chronicled in a book this year. Among the most scandalous was the recall of agents involved with prostitutes while serving on former president Barack Obama’s detail during a 2012 summit in Colombia. Among the most dangerous was in 2014 when a man with a knife slipped through the White House front door and into the mansion before he was stopped. In 2015, the Secret Service ranked last among federal law enforcement agencies in the influential “Best Places to Work in the Federal Government,” published by the Partnership for Public Service.