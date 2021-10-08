It’s about this point that both Rosen and Donoghue say they came to understand that the proposed replacement of Rosen with Clark and the Georgia letter were intertwined. (“They were sort of one and the same at that point,” Rosen testified.) And that makes complete sense. To make good on the plot to overturn the election results in Congress on Jan. 6, Trump needed something to legitimize his allegations. Those allegations had been consistently rebuked in court and debunked by fact-checkers, so getting an official DOJ letter to substantiate them would have been huge.