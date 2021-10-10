While Republicans used some hardball tactics on the debt ceiling, Schumer also played a role in pushing things right up to the edge as he tried to get Republicans to back down. Months ago, he could have raised the debt ceiling by a complicated budgetary process that McConnell was demanding Democrats use. But instead, Schumer kept trying to raise the debt ceiling his way only to be blocked by Republicans three times with weeks to go before the United States potentially defaulted. (Yes, this fight has been all about arcane Senate process rather than the actual policy).