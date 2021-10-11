The president says his coronavirus vaccine and testing mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees will save lives and improve the economy, but the agency meant to enforce the mandate may not have the manpower, NBC's Heidi Przybyla and Laura Strickler report. “The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was already handling a broad mission prior to the new rule, which it is expected to issue in a matter of weeks. To stretch its resources, the agency typically prioritizes high-risk industries and targets repeat offenders, and it offers help, in addition to issuing fines, to businesses that are out of compliance.”