First, Congress is supposed to be the primary bulwark against abuses of presidential power. However, Congress lost its showdowns with President Donald Trump. The House Judiciary Committee was unsuccessful in its attempt to compel former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify before it. The Trump administration challenged a subpoena to McGahn, and the case wound through the courts for two years. President Biden’s Justice Department largely undermined what remained of the House’s effort by forcing it to settle for a closed-door deposition. More generally, courts were often slow and in some respects reluctant to support congressional oversight, although they did protect individual rights in some cases.