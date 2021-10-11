One of the central questions of the past five years, though, is how much the results of the two elections in which Trump was a candidate was a function of his being on the ballot. Notice the bounce-back among Hispanic voters in 2018, with Trump not running. Equis Labs’s analysis suggested that low-turnout Hispanics might have come out to vote for Trump when they normally wouldn’t have cast a ballot, again mirroring low-turnout Whites. If they stay home again in 2022, how does that change our expectations about the Hispanic vote?