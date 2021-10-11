House Democrats remain divided over how to trim the reconciliation package down to size, our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reports. “For now, House liberals remain united — from members of the liberal ‘Squad’ to the less vocal veterans of Congress — in telling Democratic leaders that their preferred course of action is to lower the $3.5 trillion price tag of Biden’s Build Back Better proposal not by getting rid of priorities but by having them expire after a few years, which would make them less costly on paper, according to people familiar with the discussion who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations."