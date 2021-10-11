On the Hill
How one House Republican in a swing district views the infrastructure bill
Remember that thing called the bipartisan infrastructure bill? According to Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), in the weeks since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) delayed a promised vote on the $1 trillion plan to improve the nation's infrastructure, Republican support for the bill has eroded even further.
“There's a couple [of House Republicans] where if there's still a separate vote, they'll vote for it,” Bacon, who represents a swing district that President Biden carried last year even as Bacon won reelection, told The Early on Sunday afternoon.
The infrastructure bill drew the support of 19 Republican senators in August when it cleared the upper chamber. After the House vote was delayed earlier this month, though, Bacon said he believes the number of Republicans who will vote for the bill if and when it comes to the floor in the House is in the “single digits now.”
“It depends a lot on how it unfolds,” said Bacon. “If there's still a vote weeks apart, I think you'll get more Republican votes. But if they become the same bill, you're gonna get zero, and if you get them on the same day, it's gonna be a very small number. It just depends on how it's being presented on the House floor.”
(One Republican who's still a 'yea': Rep. Don Young of Alaska, who gave an impassioned floor speech in support of the bill last month and whose office confirmed he still supports the bill.)
Virginia Democrats warn of delay
Republicans aren't the only ones concerned about how and when the bill comes up for a vote.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) suggested in an op-ed over the weekend that delaying passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill — and conflating it with the larger social safety net package that Democrats are still crafting — could present a political problem for vulnerable Democrats, too.
"[O[ver the past week, Americans have witnessed stalling, grandstanding media appearances and political posturing that have done nothing to move this historic legislation forward, and have instead conflated this stand-alone physical infrastructure bill with the proposed Build Back Better Act, a separate piece of legislation that still is being negotiated and written,” Spanberger wrote in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Democrats are aiming to pass the tandem bills by the end of this month but there remains a “yawning financial gap” that Democrats “must bridge in short order,” our colleagues Jeff Stein and Seung Min Kim report.
With House progressives continuing to threaten to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill until there is an agreement on the social safety net package, intraparty tensions are likely to resurface as Virginia's gubernatorial race next month nears. The race has tightened in the final weeks of the campaign as Biden's approval rating has dropped.
“If we don’t pass one of those before the gubernatorial election, it’s a huge, huge mistake,” Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) told Jeff and Seung Min. “We’ve got two major wins — two major bipartisan wins. … Let’s get at least one if not both of those wins for the president on the board.”
After downplaying a remark where he lamented Biden's unpopularity, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe pleaded with House Democrats on CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday to pass the stalled bipartisan infrastructure bill.
“Here's my message to everybody in Washington: Pass this infrastructure bill. We are desperate in the states,” McAuliffe said. “We need these roads and bridges fixed. … Get in a room, here's what we need and here's what it's going to cost. This should not be so difficult.”
By the numbers: The infrastructure bill remains broadly popular: 62 percent of Americans support the legislation and 34 percent oppose it, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week.
But there's a lot of misinformation about what's in the two bills and the extent to which they're intertwined, according to Bacon.
“A lot of people have heard from both left and right now that these are inextricably linked,” Bacon said. “So they don't want to support the one if that means the other one comes. And I have to keep repeating that there are two separate votes — I want to vote for one and not the other.”
So will Bacon — who said last month that he planned to back the infrastructure bill — end up voting for it when it eventually comes to the floor?
“I would say I lean ‘yes,’” he said. “But it really sort of depends how they're presented.”
The big question: What to cut?
House Democrats remain divided over how to trim the reconciliation package down to size, our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reports. “For now, House liberals remain united — from members of the liberal ‘Squad’ to the less vocal veterans of Congress — in telling Democratic leaders that their preferred course of action is to lower the $3.5 trillion price tag of Biden’s Build Back Better proposal not by getting rid of priorities but by having them expire after a few years, which would make them less costly on paper, according to people familiar with the discussion who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations."
But moderate-leaning Democrats are wary of this approach.
“To truly deliver on the priorities that President Biden and New Dems ran on, we should focus on doing fewer things better for longer that have a tangible, immediate impact for the American people,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), who chairs The New Democrat Coalition, a group of 95 moderate members that still shares many of the same priorities as the" Congressional Progressive Caucus.
At the White House
Biden approval ratings sink among key Democratic constituencies
Silence of the polls: “W. Mondale Robinson spent a large chunk of last fall in clubs and bars and concert venues in Georgia, trying to convince disenchanted Black men that casting a ballot — in the 2020 general election, then the Georgia runoffs for the U.S. Senate — could finally mean real change in their communities,” our colleague Cleve R. Wootson Jr. reports.
- “But Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter project, thinks the case would be a lot harder to make now. He remembers the exact moment his optimism that President Biden would be different began to fade: when Democrats in May said they were willing to significantly weaken a policing reform bill to get Republican support.”
- “More disappointments followed. Robinson was dismayed that Biden did not push for filibuster reform to enact a $15 minimum wage. He was upset that the president did not try to halt a raft of voting restrictions passed by Georgia’s GOP-led legislature.”
“After an initial burst of support, Biden has seen his approval ratings fall significantly in recent months. A Washington Post average of polls since the start of September shows 44 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s job approval, while 49 percent disapprove.”
- “And polls suggest support for Biden has sunk notably among key Democratic constituencies — Blacks, Latinos, women and young people. Pew Research Center polls found Biden’s approval rating among Black Americans fell from 85 percent in July to 67 percent in September, while also falling 16 points among Hispanics and 14 points among Asians.”
- “In some sense, the ‘benefit of the doubt’ portion of Biden’s presidency is over. While the president gained initial goodwill among many from simply not being Trump, especially when it came to covid, now those who supported him are demanding results, and his lack of a devoted base is starting to show.”
The Media
