It’s hard to overstate the extent to which Trump’s view of political violence depends on the politics at play. As a candidate in 2015 and 2016, he often spoke of treating harshly those who protested at his rallies; at one point he was forced to clarify whether he would, as promised, actually pay the legal bills of a man who assaulted one such demonstrator. Once president, he basked in the idea that he was tougher than a president was supposed to be, deriding criminals as animals and encouraging police officers to feel free to injure those they were arresting.