Over time, this compromise position became the establishment’s default. They could shout along with the base that the election was wildly tainted while turning to cable-news hosts and quietly explaining that this claim was simply about how states had changed their voting processes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. When attorney John Eastman was trying to sell Vice President Mike Pence on simply throwing out the election results on Jan. 6, he created two memos making his case. The first, shorter and more direct, simply outlined Pence’s path to stealing a second term in office. The second was longer and clearly meant to seem like a reasoned delineation of how the election’s endgame could unfold. To demonstrate to readers the need for undercutting the election results, Eastman began that second memo with a lengthy list of ways in which states made voting easier in 2020 — as though that itself was a rationale for rejecting the votes that were cast under those expanded systems.