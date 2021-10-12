Month’s into Biden’s term, Hunter is still under scrutiny — this time for making his painting debut with prices for his work set as high as $500,000. “Along with new evidence that at least some of the alleged laptop material is genuine — as well as other emerging evidence about the deals family members have sought or received from people with an interest in influencing Biden — the bipartisan outcry over the painting venture suggests that the Hunter Biden issue is not going away, and that liberals may increasingly tune in,” Politico’s Ben Schreckinger reports.