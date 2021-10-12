The point is that the rumors have far outpaced the evidence. It’s become an article of faith that the cancellations were a function of opposition to vaccines, in part because so many people want to believe that there are people willing to sacrifice their jobs in opposition to the vaccines. (There clearly are, but far fewer than polling at one point indicated.) In his response, Cruz draws an unintentionally good analogy, suggesting that Jordan is denying reality just as the media rejected the theory that the coronavirus emerged from a lab, itself an assertion now taken as an article of faith on the right despite a dearth of evidence. But the Southwest rumors are more potent; the idea of an individualist — no less a pilot, that avatar of daring and freedom! — standing athwart the will of the oppressive government is too compelling to let something as base as evidence hold it down.