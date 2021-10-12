Deaths are still high even as the delta surge subsides
The summer coronavirus surge is waning in Southern states where the infectious delta variant hit hard.
In the past week, newly reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths fell nationwide. Yet deaths are still hovering around 1,500 daily – levels last seen on the back end of the winter surge, before vaccines were widely available.
What the fall and winter will bring is an open question. No one knows for sure — a reality public health experts and even Biden administration officials acknowledge publicly and privately.
- “We’re kind of in a moment of uncertainty. … Over the next three to six weeks, I think we’re going to have a sense of where this is going,” said David Rubin, head of PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
- “I think we’ve all been here before, and we’ve all been humbled in the past,” a senior Biden official said.
What we know
On July Fourth, Biden said the country was “closer than ever” to becoming independent from the virus. Shortly after, the highly contagious delta variant began sweeping through states like Missouri, Arkansas and Florida.
Now, some epidemiologists say it appears the virus has largely reached the susceptible hosts in those areas and run out of fuel.
Not out of the woods: Experts closely monitoring coronavirus trends are quick to point to areas in the Upper Midwest and Mountain States, where cases and death rates haven’t leveled off. In places like Colorado, Montana and Minnesota, caseloads are generally increasing without clear indicators of when they’ll slow down. Others — like former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb — have also said a delta wave could still impact the northeast, though likely not as bad as in states with lower vaccination rates.
But while cases may drop or plateau, conditions on the ground can still be uncertain. Take Alaska, where the state's chief medical officer says reporting delays mean it could take weeks to know whether deaths have subsided.
- “Alaska’s cases are extremely high,” said Anne Zink. “Unfortunately we have a lot of people who are requiring hospitalization; our limited hospital capacity is beyond what it can comfortably care for.”
A reminder: The virus is local. A states’ overall covid cases may dwindle, but substantial spread can still occur in smaller pockets of the state.
- “There's a national epidemic, but your local situation varies a lot, particularly when we get into this kind of stage,” said Justin Lessler, a University of North Carolina epidemiology professor who helps coordinate a separate coronavirus modeling hub.
‘A long way to descend’
New infections averaged around 150,000 daily in the first half of September, but have now dipped below 100,000. But still, that’s a far cry from June, when case counts almost fell to 10,000.
- “We have a long way to descend to get back to where our best picture was in June before Delta took hold,” said Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research.
There are a few main variables. The cooler weather could drive people indoors, and that may fuel the spread of the virus, particularly among those who aren’t vaccinated. The delta variant is the dominant form of the coronavirus in the United States, but experts haven’t discounted the possibility that the virus could further evolve. Meanwhile, the politicization of public health measures, like masking, aren’t going away.
Biden officials say stemming those variables hinges on vaccinations. Just over 56 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, a number experts say is too low to knock out the virus. The effort may get a boost later this fall when regulators are expected to greenlight vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 and extra doses for those who received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
- “On the one hand, we do want to celebrate and look forward to the fact that we are going in the right direction,” Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical officer, said on CNN Sunday. "But if you look at the history of the surges and the diminutions in cases over a period of time, they can bounce back."
On the Hill
Congress may be out, but battles over the spending bill continue
What we're reading: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appeared to come down on the side of fully funding a smaller number of Democrats’ top social spending priorities, rather than attempting to keep scaled back versions of all of the priorities in the bill.
- “Overwhelmingly, the guidance I am receiving from Members is to do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families in the workplace and responsibly address the climate crisis,” Pelosi wrote Monday in a letter to fellow House Democrats.
Pelosi did not mention health priorities specifically, but some proposals could end up on the chopping block if Congress decides it can only afford to fund a few key priorities. As our colleague Jeff Stein reported, Democrats’ health-care goals alone would cost around $750 billion over 10 years. (Here’s a deep dive on that math.)
Large majorities favor allowing the federal government to negotiate drug prices
Roughly 83 percent of Americans say they support allowing the government to negotiate drug prices, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll found. That support remains robust even after respondents are presented with common arguments against the measure.
- Only around one-third of those surveyed found the argument that it would lead to fewer new drugs convincing.
- Hearing key arguments made in favor or against drug negotiation did little to affect the share of the public that supported the proposal, although it did lead to a decrease in the intensity of support among Republicans. The share of Republicans who “strongly favor” it dropped from 44 percent to 28 percent.
The context: Drug price negotiation is a key cost saving measure in Democrats’ sweeping social spending package. But the party has slim margins in Congress — and doesn’t yet have a consensus bill.
Coronavirus
Community clinics played a crucial role in vaccination campaigns, but many have not been paid for that work.
Clinics around the country are owed tens of millions of dollars for coronavirus vaccines that they have administered. In California alone, clinics say they haven’t been reimbursed for at least 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses this year, Kaiser Health News’s Rachana Pradhan and Rachel Bluth report.
- “Some centers are not even billing for the shots because they say it’s too complicated,” Rachana and Rachel write.
The background: Federally qualified health centers are reimbursed for care under Medicaid, and health centers receive a set rate for patient visits.
Where it gets tricky is when covid vaccinations take place outside of the standard patient visits, for instance during mass immunization clinics, KHN reports. Some states have told clinics they can bill separately for each dose administered during those events, but other states, like Michigan and California, have been engaged in a protracted process to devise a payment formula for how much it costs a clinic to give a shot.
Moderna is not planning to share its vaccine recipe
The company’s chairman, Noubar Afeyan, told The Associated Press that scaling up the company’s own production is the best way to increase global supply, estimating that the company could deliver billions of additional doses in 2022.
- “Within the next six to nine months, the most reliable way to make high-quality vaccines and in an efficient way is going to be if we make them,” Afeyan said.
Not everyone agrees: The World Health Organization has pressed the company to release its vaccine formula, and Moderna has also come under fire for not giving enough of its doses to poor countries.
- A recent New York Times report found that only around one million doses of Moderna’s vaccine have gone to low-income countries, compared with 8.4 million Pfizer doses and about 25 million single-shot Johnson & Johnson doses.
Here's what else you need to know:
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, banned all entities — including private businesses — from imposing coronavirus vaccine mandates in his state, The Post's Andrew Jeong reports.
- People of color from low-income communities were among those hardest hit by covid-19. Now, pandemic-related delays in care could be putting them at higher risk for cancer, The Post’s Laurie McGinley reports.
- Fauci said a vaccine mandate for domestic travel is not expected “immediately,” The Post’s Hannah Sampson reports. The infectious-disease expert has previously expressed support for such a measure if Biden moved forward with one.
- Booster shots may be complicating efforts to persuade the unvaccinated, The New York Times’s Jan Hoffman reports.
Medical missives
The Indian Health Service is reportedly protecting officials who failed to act on sexual abuse allegations
Pediatrician Stanley Patrick Weber was convicted in 2019 of sexually abusing Native American boys under his care for nearly two decades. During his career in the agency, officials reportedly ignored warnings of his alleged abuse and failed to report him to law enforcement, The Wall Street Journal’s Christopher Weaver and Dan Frosch report.
The public still does not know the names of many other officials involved in protecting Weber; the Indian Health Service redacted the names of top officials who failed to report abuse in a report released last week.
The view from IHS: In a statement to WSJ, the agency said it “sincerely regrets that this abuse went undetected for so long, and remains committed to preventing this abuse from happening again, regaining the trust of our patients, and providing safe and quality health care to all we serve.”
