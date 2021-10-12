Not out of the woods: Experts closely monitoring coronavirus trends are quick to point to areas in the Upper Midwest and Mountain States, where cases and death rates haven’t leveled off. In places like Colorado, Montana and Minnesota, caseloads are generally increasing without clear indicators of when they’ll slow down. Others — like former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb — have also said a delta wave could still impact the northeast, though likely not as bad as in states with lower vaccination rates.