At this point, it’s hard to tell if former president Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election are old or new. Everything is sort of blurry, both because so many of his claims have been completely debunked, prompting him to occasionally offer them more vaguely, and in part because Trump always does this with rhetoric. He takes some point he thinks is great and, through repetition, wears it down to a catchphrase that close observers immediately understand. (Do you know who the “FBI lovers” are? Congratulations, you’ve seen this effect at work.) Many of his unfounded claims about fraud in the 2020 election simply require one touchstone — “Arizona!” — and everyone gets the drift.