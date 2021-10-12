The announcement comes as the Fulton County elections office remains the subject of investigation by the state’s Republican-led legislature and fury from supporters of former president Donald Trump who claim, without evidence, that President Biden did not win the election in Georgia. The overwhelming Democratic majority in Fulton County helped swing Georgia in favor of Biden, making the November 2020 election the first time in nearly 30 years that the state backed a Democrat in a presidential election. Biden won nearly 73 percent of the vote in the county, more than 380,000 votes.