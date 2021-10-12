What explains the big support of the Greens? Our research suggests that the government policies of the past eight years left their mark. Since 2013, Germany was led by a “grand coalition” of the center-right CDU/CSU and the center-left SPD, which failed to implement LGBTQ policies, since the conservative party had blocked any progress in the past. While SPD members overwhelmingly voted in favor of marriage equality when the Bundestag voted on it in 2017, they voted against proposals to make it easier for trans people to update their gender markers on personal identification documents, a proposal that the Greens had brought to the Bundestag floor. That vote angered 82.8 percent of our sample’s SPD supporters. It could be precisely this ambivalent approach to LGBTQ issues that explains the low support for the party that won the most overall votes in the recent election. By contrast, the Green Party has long advocated in favor of LGBTQ rights.