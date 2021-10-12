The first public poll of the June 2022 primary doesn't test that scenario, but it reveals where Hochul is strongest and weakest. Just 65 percent of Democrats say they approve of the governor’s performance, while 19 percent have no opinion yet; far more voters have no opinion of Williams, who, like James, was elected with the support of the left-wing Working Families Party. Outside of New York City, 53 percent of Democrats say they'd vote for Hochul in a three-way race, and 43 percent say they would if Cuomo, whose inactive campaign still has millions of dollars to spend, runs again. She is far weaker in the city, getting 35 percent support there in a three-way contest and just 30 percent in a race with Cuomo. Only registered Democrats can vote in party primaries, and while that has protected incumbents in the past, it poses some risks to Hochul — the increasingly liberal electorate in the five boroughs is her biggest hurdle to the nomination.