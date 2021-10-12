To be clear, much of the criticism on Fox News and in other conservative media is more broadly about vaccine mandates, which do exist for federal government employees and have been enacted by some businesses and local governments. But those are often lumped in with Biden’s policy as if they’re the same, and Biden’s policy is often talked about in the same manner (as the above examples show). Biden’s policy does not force “a hundred million Americans to take the covid shot,” just like Carlson emphasized Fox’s own policy doesn’t “require vaccinations for all employees.”