The group, which studies and advocates against extremism and antisemitism online, wrote that while Twitter has beefed up its policies against such content, it “has not addressed the ease with which users are able to drive traffic to hate and misinformation hosted on outside sites.”
Case in point: Links from Gab, the alt-social network known as a haven for conspiracy theorists and white nationalists, are getting massive traction on Twitter, the ADL found. The fringe site, with its laissez-faire approach to content moderation, has become a refuge for users sharing that type of content, which Twitter and other major platforms have cracked down on.
The ADL found that during a two-and-a-half month stretch, more than 112,000 posts on Twitter included links to Gab and may have reached as many as 254 million users. The issue, the ADL wrote, is that the 50 Gab links most shared on Twitter “were rife with conspiratorial content and misinformation, some promoted by Gab itself via its verified Twitter account.”
Sixteen of those 50 “promoted misinformation and conspiracy theories about Covid-19,” the ADL wrote. And another 21 of those “contained conspiratorial content by Japanese-language accounts,” including bogus claims about covid-19 and vaccinations, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and the infamous QAnon theory. (Japan has its own QAnon struggles.)
Sefa Ozalp, the researcher who authored the ADL’s report, said the group isn’t calling for Twitter to ban Gab or links from the platform altogether. But they do think Twitter can better enforce its existing policies against hate speech and misinformation.
“We know that Twitter plays a role here, and they can decrease [Gab’s] impact by enforcing better rules on the platform,” Ozalp told The Technology 202.
He added, “Even if they are not acting like a knowing or willing contributor to anti-vax or anti-Semitism stuff, they are still playing a part in [the] dissemination of these conspiracy theories or hate, probably without wanting to do so.”
Twitter spokesperson Elizabeth Busby said the company does take action against links to third party sites that "would otherwise violate our policies if their content were posted directly on Twitter," including its rules against covid-19 misinformation. In those cases, the company either requires that the tweet be removed or adds a warning to them. “As ADL’s report acknowledges, we continue to improve our approach to mis- and disinformation,” Busby added.
The ADL and its leaders have emerged as prominent and influential critics of Silicon Valley’s efforts to tamp down on extremism, hate speech and misinformation. And the group boasts ties to the Biden administration — ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt served as special assistant to former president Barack Obama.
He’s also a member of the so-called “Real Facebook Oversight Board,” an unsanctioned group of Facebook critics who say the actual Oversight Board backed by the company lacks the teeth to hold the tech giant accountable.
Gab CEO Andrew Torba preemptively attacked the ADL’s report in a blog post Monday, accusing the group of being an “anti-Christ, Anti-American, and Anti-White hate organization.” Torba called the report an attempt to “pressure Twitter to censor us.”
The ADL said in a statement that the “response is consistent with other statements from Gab,” and that they “speak for themselves.”
Gab drew national scrutiny in 2018 after it was revealed that the gunman who opened fire at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue — killing 11 worshipers — posted antisemitic rhetoric on the site for years before the attack.
While the ADL report focused on Gab’s reach on Twitter, Ozalp said he “wouldn't be surprised if the same thing applies across multiple mainstream media channels.”
Ozalp said the report — titled “For Twitter Users, Gab’s Toxic Content is Just a Click Away'' — is part of a “longer running research series” by the ADL that will include additional studies on other platforms in coming weeks and months.
Our top tabs
Facebook whistleblower has lined up meetings with tech giant's independent Oversight Board, U.K. Parliament
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to spend the next month speaking with lawmakers in the United Kingdom and Facebook’s independent Oversight Board as pressure on the tech giant rises on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Facebook misled the Oversight Board on its XCheck program, the Wall Street Journal reported in September, based on internal Facebook documents Haugen provided. Haugen appeared to reference that report in her statement about her upcoming meeting with the Oversight Board:
Facebook said it accurately communicated with the board and has downplayed the impact of Haugen’s claims, arguing that she was a low-level employee who has discussed subjects she didn’t focus on while at Facebook.
Twitter laid out policy principles for internet regulations
The social network called on policymakers globally to protect access to and free expression on the open internet, while urging governments to create standards for “greater interoperability, connection, and competition" and to expand net neutrality protections.
On content moderation issues, Twitter urged governments to keep human rights considerations front and center and to focus on boosting platform transparency, such as by creating laws to allow companies to make “valuable disclosures” of data with academics and researchers. Regulations, Twitter wrote, should also not infringe on people's ability "to have control over algorithms they interact with."
Twitter stressed the importance of laws that shield platforms from legal liability over user content, such as Section 230, and said governments should be wary of imposing new mandates that could benefit bigger companies that have a greater ability to comply with them. (Facebook has notably called for Section 230 reform in the U.S.)
The company also outlined what policymakers shouldn't do: throttle or limit internet access or expand data localization efforts, among others.
Lawmakers have turned their spotlight to the algorithms underpinning Facebook
Lawmakers in the U.S. Congress have introduced at least four bills in the past year focusing on the software behind what people see on social media, and similar efforts are gaining steam in the European Union, the United Kingdom and China, Will Oremus writes.
But the proposals could face a complicated path in the United States. One bill, which would make companies liable for civil rights and international terrorism lawsuits when their algorithms actively promote or spread some illegal content, could violate the First Amendment, according to Daphne Keller, who directs the Program on Platform Regulation at Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center.
Other proposals to limit all algorithmic amplification could fare better, Keller said. But social media companies could argue that algorithms are protected under the First Amendment.
Rant and rave
The Internet has thoughts on Frances Haugen and Facebook's Oversight Board. Bloomberg Opinion's Tae Kim:
Project Include CEO Ellen Pao:
The New York Times editorial board's Greg Bensinger:
Workforce report
Inside the industry
Trending
Daybook
- The House Financial Services Committee’s Task Force on Artificial Intelligence holds a hearing on AI ethics on Wednesday at noon.
- The Atlantic Council hosts an event on the geopolitics of international technology standards on Thursday at 10 a.m.
- The House Energy and Commerce Committee’s consumer protection panel holds a hearing on legislation relating to e-commerce sites, gig workers and start-ups on Thursday at noon.
- National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center Director Matthew C. Allen and executives from Amazon and Walmart discuss counterfeit goods in e-commerce at a Center for Data Innovation event on Thursday at 1 p.m.