In October 2022, top officials from more than 100 countries will meet in Bucharest, Romania, where they’ll choose between U.S. candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin and Russian candidate Rashid Ismailov to be the next secretary general of the ITU for the next four years. Bogdan-Martin is an ITU veteran of nearly three decades, while Ismailov is a former Russian deputy telecommunications minister and former Huawei executive.