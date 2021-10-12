Good morning. A decade ago today, The New Republic published a list of “Washington's Most Powerful, Least Famous People” — and several of them are a lot more famous now. They include Brian Deese (now director of the National Economic Council); Gary Gensler (now chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission); John Durham (who's now a special counsel investigating Robert Mueller's Russia investigation); Steve Elmendorf (now one of this town's top Democratic lobbyists) and Ben Rhodes (who went on to coin the term "the Blob” to refer to the foreign policy establishment).