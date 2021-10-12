Who are the most powerful, least famous people we should be writing about? Don't be shy: earlytips@washpost.com.
On the Hill
Will Meadows and Patel fully comply with Jan. 6 subpoenas?
Will they or won't they? The select committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection has commanded several prominent aides to former president Donald Trump appear this week before lawmakers.
But with just two days to go until the first ex-adviser is scheduled to appear, it's unclear whether any of them will show.
The select panel ordered Mark Meadows, Trump's last White House chief of staff, along with ex-Trump advisers Kash Patel and Stephen Bannon, to this week submit depositions surrounding the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob aiming to overturn President Biden's election.
Meadows and Patel are scheduled to provide testimony on Oct. 15 and 14, respectively, according to Sept. 23 letters transmitting subpoenas from the committee. And despite Trump's demands his former allies not comply with congressional investigators, the committee confirmed last week the two former aides are “engaging” with them.
If they don't show, the panel's chair and ranking member say they will rapidly consider criminal contempt of Congress. Which, to say the least, would dramatically escalate the situation.
Investigators were delayed in serving a subpoena to longtime Trump adviser Dan Scavino, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, potentially putting Scavino on a delayed timetable to provide documents and testimony.
Bannon, however, is not cooperating. He said last week he would not comply with the Jan. 6 panel's sweeping request for documents and testimony, setting up a legal and political battle as the committee seeks to uncover what Trump and his aides did during the Jan. 6 attack and the events leading up to it.
Another one.
Another legal battle began last week and may prove to be “one of the historic tests of executive power” after Biden rejected Trump's request to block documents requested by the committee in a letter sent to the National Archives, which possesses the records sought by the committee, my colleagues Tom Hamburger, Josh Dawsey and I reported.
Trump also sent a letter to the archives on Friday, arguing dozens of those records “contain information subject to executive privilege, including the presidential communications and deliberative process privileges,” triggering a 60-day period in which the former president must decide whether to take Biden's decision to release the documents to court.
“In terms of what happens next,” a former Obama White House counsel's office lawyer told us, “there is a 60-day clock on the time in which Trump issued his claim of privilege … which then gives the opportunity for [Trump] to initiate legal action in the D.C. District Court seeking an injunction or an order that the documents not be disclosed.”
Contempt of Congress?
Over a dozen other subpoenas have already been issued requesting documents and depositions from those who assisted in planning and assembling the “Stop the Steal” rally preceding the insurrection in some capacity. For those who decide to flout the subpoenas, they face the threat of possible contempt charges.
“Though the Select Committee welcomes good-faith engagement with witnesses seeking to cooperate with our investigation, we will not allow any witness to defy a lawful subpoena or attempt to run out the clock, and we will swiftly consider advancing a criminal contempt of Congress referral,” Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and ranking member Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said last week in a statement.
Drip, drip, drip: A letter from a Capitol Police whistleblower sent last month to congressional leaders was released yesterday accusing Assistant Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman and acting assistant chief Sean Gallagher of failing to share vital intelligence ahead of Jan. 6. They “received an intelligence report on Dec. 21 that had specific warnings and information about a potential riot similar to a report that the FBI later provided to the department on Jan. 5,” our colleague Mariana Alfaro reports.
“In the 16-page letter, dated Sept. 28, the former official claims that Pittman and Gallagher deliberately never shared this December intelligence report with other department officials or used it to update security assessments provided to Capitol Police officers.”
Pelosi puts it in writing
There's almost no doubt at this point that Democrats will need to trim their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill by hundreds of billions of dollars — maybe more! — to win the votes of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and other moderate Democrats.
But progressives and moderates disagree over how to do it. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and other progressives have pushed to cut the number of years they fund some of the programs in the bill, while some moderate-leaning lawmakers have said they'd prefer to eliminate some programs from the bill entirely or limit the ability of higher-income Americans to take advantage of them.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to side with moderates in a “Dear Colleague” letter on Monday evening in which she warned “it is essential that difficult decisions must be made very soon.”
Key sentence: “Overwhelmingly, the guidance I am receiving from Members is to do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families in the workplace and responsibly address the climate crisis,” she wrote.
Pelosi said something similar in private last week, per Politico's Sarah Ferris and Anthony Adragna. The hard part, of course, is hashing out what to cut.
The Data
Tribalism in American politics, visualized: “For the past decade [Wisconsin] has been an incubator for the kind of tribal politics and deep divisions that characterize civic life in Washington and much of the rest of the nation,” our colleague Dan Balz reports.
- “While Wisconsin has been closely divided for a long time — four of the last six presidential elections were decided by less than a percentage point — the widening gulf between the two parties exposed in 2011 foreshadowed the extent to which American politics would come to focus more on the extremes rather than the middle of the political spectrum.”
- “This has made Wisconsin not a purple state, as many people suggest, but two states in one — the first comprising a few heavily populated blue enclaves and the second a red sea of rural, small-town and suburban geography that surrounds those blue pockets.”
- “It helps to explain why the state is simultaneously represented by Sen. Ron Johnson, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump … and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay person to serve in the Senate and one of the chamber’s more liberal Democrats.”
The Media
Viral
The Real Bidens of Wilmington … in Pennsylvania: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Pennsylvania Monday to attend the wedding of their nephew, Cuffe Owens, to former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan O’Toole King.
- The “small, family wedding” took place at Cuffe Owens’s childhood home in Kennet Square, Pa., according to the White House. Cuffe Owens’s mother, Valeria Biden Owens, is Biden’s younger sister.
- “Our wedding was about two things for us,” King told Brides magazine’s Shelby Wax. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”
- Fun fact: The couple shares a wedding anniversary with Cuffe Owens’s parents. “When we realized that Cuffe’s parents’s wedding anniversary — October 11 — was a holiday Monday, we both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it,” King told Wax.
At the White House
