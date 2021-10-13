Finally, it’s true that Democrats lost seats. But another way to look at that is that they won 67 percent of the Senate races (22 of 33) with what, minus the California thing, would have been about 55 percent of the popular vote. And in case it’s not clear how misleading this can be, look at what happened in 2020. There, Republicans actually won slightly more votes in Senate races nationwide, but they lost three seats and the majority. (The culprit, yet again: They were defending many more seats.)