Most commercial crops are annual and must be replanted each year, but the practice of turning over the ground depletes the soil and releases carbon into the atmosphere. Efforts to counter soil degradation by introducing fertilizers only add to the environmental harm.

By contrast, Kernza is perennial, and a “single seed will grow into a plant that provides grain year after year after year,” Kaplan reports. The grain was developed by scientists at the nonprofit Land Institute, whose research suggests a one-acre plot of Kernza could pull 6.5 tons of carbon dioxide out of the air in the first four years after planting.