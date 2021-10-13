Babiš campaigned on his generosity to the public — he increased the state pension significantly in a country where about one in four voters is a pensioner. He also drew a sharp divide between friends (authoritarian Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán, whom he hosted), and enemies (immigrants and European Union institutions). And his campaign reportedly used disinformation against the two opposition alliances, claiming, for example, that the Pirates would force Czechs to give away their treasured weekend cottages to migrants, enforce car-sharing and ban dairy ice cream. These attacks may just have nudged possible PirSTAN voters to SPOLU instead.