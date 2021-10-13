Instead, the point is that there is obvious uncertainty (albeit more narrow uncertainty) in what the components of a bill will entail. The Biden administration has used its own projections to suggest that its reconciliation proposal will be revenue-neutral, a claim that has been a subject of mockery by President Biden’s opponents. (Those same opponents were generally quiet when the Trump administration made the less-defensible claim that its tax-cut bill would not increase the deficit.) But those projections are, like the product of the CBO and the JCT, informed guesses (in this case, nonobjective ones) about what the effects of the legislation would be.