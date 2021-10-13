Instead, the point is that there is obvious uncertainty (albeit more narrow uncertainty) in what the components of a bill will entail. The Biden administration has used its own projections to suggest that its reconciliation proposal will be revenue neutral, a claim that has been a subject of mockery by Biden’s opponents. (Those same opponents were generally quiet when the Trump administration made the less-defensible claim that its tax-cut bill would not increase the deficit.) But those projections are, like the product of the CBO and the JCT, informed guesses (in this case, non-objective ones) about what the effects of the legislation would be.